TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan says Türkiye's defence industry is 'making history'
'From Asia to Africa, tens of millions see a strengthened Türkiye,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
President Erdogan says Türkiye's defence industry is 'making history'
Erdogan stressed that Türkiye's increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a "strong defence industry." / Photo: AA
February 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye's defence industry is making history, with Turkish UAVs and UCAVs safeguarding the skies of 34 nations.

"We will build a higher segment of our aircraft carrier. Our navy is leading the effort," Erdogan said on Sunday at a rally in Türkiye's southern province of Adana.

He stressed that Türkiye's increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a "strong defence industry."

"As our dependence on foreign defense decreases, our influence on the international stage grows," he added.

Blasting those who are criticising KAAN, Erdogan said: "From Asia to Africa, tens of millions see a strengthened Türkiye."

KAAN, a fighter jet made in Türkiye, successfully carried out its maiden test flight on Wednesday, Turkish Aerospace Industries said.

The first fifth-generation fighter jet manufactured domestically aims to replace the Turkish army's aging fleet.

The latest development makes Türkiye one of only a few countries to own this technology.

The aircraft, under a project that began in 2016, was rolled out in March 2023.

RelatedTürkiye's first 5th generation fighter jet makes headlines globally
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us