Road crash kills dozens in Tanzania: president
At least 25 people were killed and 21 injured when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the road linking Arusha and Namanga and collided with three other vehicles.
The victims included one girl, 10 women and 14 men. / Photo: AP Archive
February 25, 2024

A road crash in northern Tanzania has killed at least 25 people including foreigners, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the road linking Arusha and Namanga and collided with three other vehicles, she said in a statement on Sunday.

The victims included one girl, 10 women and 14 men. Among them were an American, a Kenyan, and a South African national.

At least 21 people were injured in the accident, including people from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Switzerland, Britain and Mali, the statement said.

One of the vehicles was transporting foreigners who were volunteering at a school in Arusha, it said.

SOURCE:AFP
