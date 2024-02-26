WORLD
Man sets himself on fire outside US Israeli embassy in protest against war
Israel's embassy has been the target of continued protest against Tel Aviv's brutal war in Gaza.
Members of the US Secret Service uniformed division block access to a street leading to the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC on February 25, 2024. / Photo: AFP
February 26, 2024

A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, authorities said.

The man was transported to an area hospital after the fire was put out by US Secret Service officers, DC Fire and EMS posted online on Sunday.

The man is in critical condition, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said.

Local police and Secret Service are investigating the incident.

Some local reporters posted on social media saying the man introduced himself as "an active duty member of US Air Force" adding that he won't be complicit in genocide. After ignition, he repeatedly yelled "Free Palestine".

Pro-Palestinian protests in US

Israel's embassy has been the target of continued protest against the war in Gaza.

The Israeli brutal war in Gaza has led to widespread pro-Palestinian protests in the United States. The protests started after October 7 when Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, killed 1,200 Israelis and seized 253 captives in a cross-border attack.

Since then, Israeli forces have waged a military campaign against the coastal enclave, laying much of it to waste, with nearly 30,000 people dead, according to Palestinian health officials.

