February 26, 2024
Zelenskyy: 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war with Russia
Ukraine is confronting the human cost of its war with Russia after the country’s president provided a rare admission. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed at least 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have so far perished. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has been talking to Ukrainians about the price they have had to pay over the past two years.
