WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel, Saudi ministers meet at WTO summit in UAE
Israel's Nir Barkat and Saudi Arabia's Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi met in a rare encounter, discussing possible future cooperation.
Israel, Saudi ministers meet at WTO summit in UAE
Historic meeting in Abu Dhabi paves the way for potential Israeli-Saudi partnership. / Photo: Reuters
February 26, 2024

Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday, voicing confidence the countries can "make history together", Barkat's spokesperson has said.

The photographed meeting with Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi was a rarity given the lack of formal relations between the countries, though the United States has sought to bring them closer.

"The State of Israel is interested in peace with peace-seeking countries, and we can make history together," Barkat told Qasabi, according to the Israeli minister's office.

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the meeting between the two ministers.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us