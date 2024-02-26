February 26, 2024
Türkiye condemns “all attacks against civilians” - Turkish Deputy FM at the ICJ
“Israel’s attacks have turned into collective punishment.” Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz made this statement during a speech at the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences of Israeli actions in occupied Palestinian lands, affirming that “Türkiye also strongly condemns all attacks against civilians.”
