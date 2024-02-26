TÜRKİYE
Türkiye is focused on F-16s rather than F-35s: President Erdogan
President Erdogan announces Türkiye's strategic focus on F-16 warplanes instead of F-35s, citing discussions with US senators.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discusses potential steps with US senators concerning F-16s, highlighting diplomatic efforts in defence planning. / Photo: AA
February 26, 2024

Türkiye is focused on the F-16 warplanes rather than F-35s, the Turkish president has said in a statement.

"We are locked on the F-16s rather than the F-35s," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at his AK Party's headquarters in the capital, Ankara, on Monday.

"We discussed with US senators the steps we will take on the F-16s," he said, referring to a recent visit to Türkiye by senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy.

The president also said the Turkish government, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, is continuing talks with their US counterparts on the warplanes.

On January 27, the US State Department approved the pending $23 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernisation kits to Türkiye after Ankara greenlighted Sweden's NATO membership.

Türkiye, in October 2021, requested 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and 79 modernisation kits from the US to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.

RelatedUS Senator Lindsey Graham to fully support F-16s sale to Türkiye

F-35 dispute

Türkiye was part of the F-35 program before its participation was suspended over a dispute on Ankara buying S-500 Russian air defence after its efforts to buy US Patriot missiles were rebuffed.

A senior US diplomat recently appeared to open the door to Türkiye perhaps joining the F-35 program if the dispute were resolved.

Türkiye last week had a successful test flight of its fifth-generation homegrown fighter jet, the KAAN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
