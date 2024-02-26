WORLD
Palestinian academic whose visa was rejected by the UK speaks to TRT World
The UK's Home Office refused to grant Palestinian refugee and academic Amena El Ashkar a visa to pursue a PhD programme at the London School of Economics (LSE) on the grounds her presence in the UK would not be 'conducive to the public good', without any further explanation. This came despite El Ashkar receiving the LSE PhD scholarship and previously being a recipient of the prestigious UK government's Chevening Scholarship for her masters. The academic tells TRT World the Home Office decision is affecting her and why she is challenging it. #UK #Palestine
February 26, 2024
