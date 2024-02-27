TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan meets Mexican counterpart Barcena in Mexico
Fidan and Barcena discussed political, economic, defence and cultural issues as well as migration, human trafficking and the fight against terrorism, Turkish diplomatic sources say.
Turkish FM Fidan meets Mexican counterpart Barcena in Mexico
Since Saturday, Fidan has paid official visits to Venezuela and Mexico to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments. / Photo: AA
February 27, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena Ibarra met in Mexico for talks.

Fidan and Barcena discussed political, economic, defence and cultural issues on Monday. Migration, human trafficking and the fight against terrorism were also on the agenda, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The situation in Gaza, the Ukraine war and developments in Central America were evaluated.

The ministers discussed steps that could be taken in areas such as culture, academia and youth to improve cooperation within the scope of MIKTA, a grouping of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia, the sources said.

Preparations for the second meeting of the Türkiye-Mexico Joint Economic Commission and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) work in Mexico regarding technical assistance were also discussed.

RelatedVenezuela's Maduro describes his meeting with Turkish FM "excellent"

Diplomatic talks

Separately, Fidan also met Marcela Guerra Castillo, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

Since Saturday, Fidan has paid official visits to Venezuela and Mexico to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Mexico were established in 1927. Mexico became Türkiye’s second strategic partner in Latin American and Caribbean region in 2013.

RelatedTürkiye praises Venezuela's stance against injustice in Palestine
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us