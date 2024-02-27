Saudi Arabia has denied reports that its Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi met with an Israeli official.

The kingdom's state news agency SPA quoted an unnamed Saudi official on Monday as saying that the Israeli minister introduced himself to Al-Qasabi while standing with his Nigerian counterpart at the opening of the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Abu Dhabi, without Al-Qasabi having prior knowledge of the person who came to greet him.

The unnamed official reiterated Saudi Arabia’s firm position on the Palestinian issue and its steadfast support for the Palestinian people against Israeli aggression, SPA reported.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli media, including public broadcaster KAN, said Israel’s Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met with Al-Qasabi on the sidelines of a WTO session in Abu Dhabi.

Israel does not have diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.