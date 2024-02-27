WORLD
1 MIN READ
JUST 2 DEGREES: How dangerous are locusts?
On its own, a grasshopper isn't much of a problem. But in a swarm they are formidable predators. We look at the conditions that create them. And is 'blended finance' just an opportunity to oppress poorer nations? Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Olumide Idowu of the Climate Change Development Initiative; Fadhel Kaboub of Power Shift Africa; and Western Carolina University's Robert Young
JUST 2 DEGREES: How dangerous are locusts? / Others
February 27, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us