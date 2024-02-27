Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralised" the YPG-YPJ terror group's so-called ringleader in northern Syria, security sources have said.

Emine Seyid Ahmed was apprehended in a precisely executed operation conducted in the city of Qamishli on Tuesday. Having affiliations with a terrorist organisation since 2011, she was identified as the mastermind behind activities directed against Turkish security forces.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ahmed, alleged to be responsible for procuring and using missiles for the terror group, issued orders for missile attacks on Turkish security forces in the Operation Olive Branch zone from Tel Rifaat.

It was determined that the terrorist also gave orders for missile attacks targeting civilians in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG-YPJ is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.