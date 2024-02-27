TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises YPG-YPJ terror group's ringleader in northern Syria
Turkish security forces neutralise terrorist Emine Seyid Ahmed in a pinpoint operation carried out in the city of Qamishli, northern Syria.
Türkiye neutralises YPG-YPJ terror group's ringleader in northern Syria
Ahmed, said to be responsible for procurement and use of missiles for the terror group, gave orders for missile attacks on Turkish security forces in the Operation Olive Branch zone from Tel Rifaat. / Photo: AA
February 27, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralised" the YPG-YPJ terror group's so-called ringleader in northern Syria, security sources have said.

Emine Seyid Ahmed was apprehended in a precisely executed operation conducted in the city of Qamishli on Tuesday. Having affiliations with a terrorist organisation since 2011, she was identified as the mastermind behind activities directed against Turkish security forces.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ahmed, alleged to be responsible for procuring and using missiles for the terror group, issued orders for missile attacks on Turkish security forces in the Operation Olive Branch zone from Tel Rifaat.

It was determined that the terrorist also gave orders for missile attacks targeting civilians in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG-YPJ is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

RelatedTürkiye hits PKK targets in northern Iraq, 'neutralises' four terrorists
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us