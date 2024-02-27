WORLD
Nations call on Israel to end occupation
The United Nations' top court wrapped up arguments on the legality of Israel's decade's long occupation of Palestine. More than 50 nations made submissions, most criticising Israel's excessive use of force in Gaza and calling for the occupation to end. Across the world, netizens have flooded social media condemning Israel's brutality in Gaza and have sometimes come into conflict with authorities in their own countries. Why have superhero movies lost their lustre? Could the might of the movie critic be over as studios lure influencers to punt their releases? Not everyone wants to be famous - the owner of a stately British mansion, made famous by the movie Saltburn, is paying to keep selfie-obsessed influencers out!
newsfeed 26.02.24 / Others
February 27, 2024
