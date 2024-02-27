The US aims to become a major manufacturer of leading-edge logic chips by the end of this decade, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said.

"We anticipate that our investments in leading-edge logic chip manufacturing will put us on track to produce roughly 20 percent of the world’s leading-edge logic chips by 2030, up from the zero percent we produce today," Raimondo said during her speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"In addition to leading-edge logic, leading-edge memory is a critical input for AI systems. Our objective is to onshore cost-competitive leading-edge memory at scale here in the US," she added.

Leading-edge logic chips are used in technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and quantum computers.

"In fact, I believe the US can be home to the entire silicon supply chain for the production of leading-edge chips from polysilicon production to wafer manufacturing to fabrication to advanced packaging," Raimondo said.

Related EU, Japan to boost chip ties to 'secure supply chain of semiconductors'

'CHIPS for America'

"We also cannot lose sight of the importance of current generation and mature node chips, which are essential to cars, defence systems, medical devices and critical infrastructure."

"If CHIPS for America is successful – as I believe it will be – by the end of the decade, the United States will be the only country in the world where new chip architectures can be invented in our new research labs, designed for every end-use application, manufactured at scale by well-paid American workers, and packaged with the most advanced technologies on our shores," she added.

President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law in August 2022.

It sets aside $52.7B to increase production of US-made semiconductors, address supply chain vulnerabilities by producing more goods in the US, and bolster domestic scientific research.