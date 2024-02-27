WORLD
1 MIN READ
Silwan: a war of isolation and displacement on several fronts in occupied East Jerusalem
After being displaced by Israel in the 1948 Nakba and in the 1967 Naksa, Palestinians who have been taking refuge in occupied East Jerusalem’s Silwan district are facing displacement yet again. By forging fake narratives, Israel has been pushing forward with its plans to illegally occupy more Palestinian territories — an easier task while the world’s attention is on Palestine’s Gaza, according to a TRT World report. #Israel
Silwan: a displacement war on Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem / Others
February 27, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us