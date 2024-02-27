February 27, 2024
US defence stocks flourish amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
In the two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US defence industry has experienced a significant boom. European allies, nervous about Russian aggression are seeking to strengthen their military capabilities. They've turned to American manufacturers for weapons and munitions. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more on this influx of US orders is revitalising the US defense industry.
