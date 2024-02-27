Türkiye To Support Somalia’s Maritime Security as Part of Historic Deal

Security around the Horn of Africa is facing tensions not seen in decades. Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is drawing in the US and UK, and a new Ethiopian-led port deal, has Somalia claiming its sovereignty is under threat. All are raising risks to this crucial global shipping route. Amid this uncertainity, last week Somalia's parliament passed a defence and economic agreement with Turkiye, which Mogadishu called a historic deal. The 10-year pact is set to cover everything from strengthening maritime security, financial support and to step up the fight against terrorism. Somalia, which is still battling Al Shabab militants, also condemned a recent port deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland. Turkiye, which has long provided financial and humanitarian support to Mogadishu, also operates its largest African embassy and overseas military facility in the country, where it is currently providing training for the Somali national army. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Elem Eyrice Tepeciklioglu Associate Professor at Ankara Social Sciences University David Otto Political Analyst