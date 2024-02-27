WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN: Amount of aid reaching Gaza fell by half in February
On day 144, Israel's assault on Gaza continues with the death toll slowly inching towards 30-thousand and the humanitarian disaster escalating out of control. Some relief may be on the horizon - with US President Joe Biden saying he's hopeful a ceasefire can be reached. But Washington has also been Israel's staunchest supporter, vetoing every ceasefire tabled at the UN security council since October. Ceasefire talks are continuing but no concrete announcement has been made. According to media reports, one proposal for a truce could see Israel allowing 500 aid trucks a day into Gaza and exchanging 10 Palestinians for every hostage released by Hamas. Hilal Uzun reports.
Ceasefire Hope Amid Gaza Assault / Others
February 27, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us