Is the age of heroes coming to an end?
Superhero movies used to be the highlight of popular culture, but lately there's been a change. These once-super-powered films are not performing well at the box office anymore, and are struggling to captivate audiences. Sony's Madame Web is just the latest flop, and it seems the era of superhero fatigue is upon us. Newsfeed’s Lara Kilicarslan delves into why nobody cares about superheroes anymore - and how studios could turn things around.
February 28, 2024
