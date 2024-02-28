WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden and Trump are projected to win Michigan primaries
In the US state of Michigan, President Biden is set to win the Democratic primary, while Donald Trump is projected to win his for the Republicans. Both still look likely to get their party's nomination for for November's US Presidential election. The state usually votes Democrat and Biden is virtually certain to be the Democratic candidate in November, but faces a protest vote over his support for Israel's war on Gaza. Around 300-thousand people in the state have Middle Eastern or North African ancestry. In the 2020 election, 59 percent of Arab Americans in Michigan cast their votes for Biden. But since the start of the war on Gaza, support for him has plunged to just 17 percent. And if his ratings don't improve, he risks losing in Michigan in November. In the 2020 election, he won the state by just 154-thousand votes. Craig Boswell reports.
February 28, 2024
