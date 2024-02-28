WORLD
Greece To Grant Turkish Nationals Fast-Track Visas To Visit Aegean Islands
In just over a year, Turkiye and Greece have gone from a tense relationship, plagued by confrontation and public disputes, to a process of reconciliation. And that was on full display during a meeting late last year between Turkiye's president and the prime minister of Greece in Athens. One of the deals reached from those discussions, was the easing of visa regulations for Turkish travelers who are looking to holiday in several islands in the Aegean Sea. Fay Doulgheri reports from Athens. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 28, 2024
