Two suspected Daesh terrorists captured in central Türkiye
Turkish security forces apprehend the suspects in simultaneous raids at two different addresses in the Kayseri province of Türkiye, seizing digital materials found at the suspects' residences.
Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks from Daesh terror group. / Photo: AA / Others
February 28, 2024

Two suspected Daesh terrorists have been detained in an operation in central Türkiye, according to security sources.

The provincial Gendarmerie Command teams in the Kayseri province launched an operation to nab suspects affiliated with the terror group, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Two suspects were apprehended in simultaneous raids at two different addresses in the Develi district.

Digital materials were seized during the search conducted at the suspects' residences.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspect.

Terror activities of Daesh in Türkiye

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
