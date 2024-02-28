Türkiye's 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition has been exploring questions about the world's future through 22 different projects on the continent.

Under the auspices of the Presidency and the Ministry of Industry and Technology and coordinated by TUBITAK MAM Polar Research Institute, an expedition team has been working on Horseshoe Island in Antarctica for one month.

The scientists, including foreigners, are conducting environmental and pollution research studies, oceanography and hydrography studies, atmospheric and space observations, geology and geophysics, energy systems, meteorological measurements and the production of bathymetric maps.

Referring to his study, "Distribution and Fingerprint Analysis of Dissolved Dispersed Petroleum Hydrocarbons in Antarctic Peninsula Seawater," team leader Ersan Basar told Anadolu Agency that scientists are searching for the answer to where the oil pollution in the ocean water of Antarctica originates.

Examining the effects of climate change

The expedition, led by Atilla Yilmaz and Dogac Baybars Isiler, investigates the effects of human-made pollutants on Antarctic lakes.

Exploring pollutants in the Antarctic marine ecosystem, the research by scientists aims to improve health services, navigation and safety at sea in the polar regions.

In addition to pollution, the research team ls also conducting studies to examine the effects of climate change in Antarctica.

There is a study, led by Erhan Aslan, seeking to determine if empirical models could be produced by monitoring long-term solar radiation changes and atmospheric components.

Another project of the team focuses on glacier changes due to global climate crisis.

Related Turkish scientists arrive in Antarctica for 8th national science expedition

Plastic pollution being addressed

Other projects aim to understand geological formation, tectonic movements, and the Earth's magnetic field changes in the South Magnetic Pole region.

Plastic pollution in Antarctica, the effects of melting ice on land elevation, and the presence of micropollutants in Antarctic waters are among the projects the Turkish scientists conduct.

The team also analyses seabed sediment distribution, erosion and deposition mechanisms on Horseshoe Island while researching tectonic and paleomagnetism changes in Marguerite Bay.

The research in the region also includes an investigation into new methods to gather data for modelling and simulating how glaciers react to rising temperatures.

Examining if the rate of glaciation in the last 200 years is faster compared to the early Holocene period, the studies highlight global impact of climate change.

Working on various projects during the expedition, the process contributes to training and preparing qualified personnel, with the aim of supporting the National Technology Initiative.

Anadolu Agency's photojournalist Sebnem Coskun is documenting the expedition's scientific research, climate change impacts and life in the region to share the findings with the world.