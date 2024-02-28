February 28, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Alexey Navalny’s funeral is scheduled for Friday in Moscow
The funeral of Alexey Navalny the fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Friday in Moscow. But his friends and supporters have accused Moscow of delaying the handover of his body and restricting the ceremony. His widow Yulia addressed the EU Parliament on Wednesday. She said she feared police would arrest mourners. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
Alexey Navalny Funeral / Others
Explore