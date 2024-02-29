February 29, 2024
Azerbaijan-Armenia talks focus on Zangezur corridor
It's the second day of peace talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Berlin. A main issue is the Zangezur corridor, a transportation route that would make moving people and goods in South Caucasus much easier. Obaida Hitto spoke to analysts who say Baku is looking for regional co-operation to make the corridor a reality.
