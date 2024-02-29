TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye ascends in Global Soft Power Index's Media, Communications pillar
Fahrettin Altun states that the diligent efforts of the Communications Directorate are determining factors in the country's rise by 10 places compared to 2023.
Türkiye ascends in Global Soft Power Index's Media, Communications pillar
Ankara has been carrying out successful communication strategies by undertaking diplomatic initiatives, hosting international organisations, and nation branding. / Photo: AA Archive
February 29, 2024

Türkiye has ranked 18th among 193 countries in the field of media and communication on the Global Soft Power Index 2024 data prepared by the international brand evaluation organisation Brand Finance.

"The increasing inclusiveness, effectiveness, reliability, and accessibility of our work in the field of media and communication on an international scale were the determining factors in this climb," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X on Thursday.

Türkiye rose in the list by 10 places compared to the previous year.

"The high performance of our country, which ranks 13th in the 'Sphere of Influence' category of the same index, is due to its rich cultural heritage values ​​as well as its success in international relations," Altun added.

He emphasised that Türkiye succeeded in placing itself among countries that have increased their performance the most since 2020 in the Global Soft Power Index.

The country has been carrying out successful communication strategies by undertaking diplomatic initiatives, hosting international organisations, and nation branding.

The Global Soft Power Index is the most extensive research study on nation brand perceptions around the world.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us