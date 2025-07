Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond | James Cosmo | Trailer

Seasoned politician, former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond is interviewing high profile guests over a glass of Turkish tea. His latest guest is the renowned Scottish actor, James Cosmo, known for his versatile range of roles. Cosmo opens up about his acting career and looks back at his time playing The Night’s Watch Commander Jeor Mormont on Games of Thrones.