WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former home builder turns gravedigger as Israel carpet bombs Gaza
As Gaza's death toll climbs, displaced builder Ibrahim Ahmed faces a heartbreaking shift from construction to the sombre task of grave preparation.
Former home builder turns gravedigger as Israel carpet bombs Gaza
Israel has pounded Gaza with an air and ground assault that has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory./Photo: AA
February 29, 2024

The mounting death toll from Israel's military offensive on Gaza is a concrete, daily reality for Ibrahim Ahmed, instead of building houses as he did before the war, he digs graves.

Displaced from his home, like most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, Ahmed spends his days at Tal Al-Sultan cemetery in the Rafah area, preparing rows of graves in the sandy terrain and marking them with cement blocks for lack of gravestones.

"As a human being who has feelings, it feels heavy to go from building villas and apartments, which I love, to building graves," said Ahmed.

"My job was difficult, yes, but I'd go home with a sense of achievement. I made new things, every day a different building, a different decor. I went home in a good mood."

Now, every day brings dead bodies and processions of bereaved relatives.

RelatedPalestine Poster Project: An art form that fact-checks distorted history

Different people, same suffering

"I see different people but with the same faces, with the same suffering. It's depressing," said Ahmed.

"We have two mass graves here, nearly 80 martyrs over here, and 100 more martyrs over there."

Israel has pounded Gaza with an air and ground assault that has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory. The Gaza-based health ministry said on Thursday the death toll had passed 30,000.

"The number keeps increasing. I wish I could stop doing this work," said Ahmed.

With the certainty that more bodies will arrive, Ahmed and other volunteers have been preparing empty graves in long rows in advance.

"I wish this war would end so that we don't have to build graves anymore, but instead build this country, rebuild it," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us