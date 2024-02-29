The US Senate has soundly defeated an effort to stop the $23 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits to Türkiye, which President Joe Biden's administration approved after Ankara approved Sweden's joining the NATO alliance.

The final tally was 79 to 13 against a resolution of disapproval introduced by Republican Senator Rand Paul on Thursday.

On January 27, the US State Department approved the pending sale of F-16 aircraft and modernisation kits to Türkiye after Ankara greenlighted Sweden's NATO membership.

Türkiye, in October 2021, requested 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and 79 modernisation kits from the US to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye is focused on the F-16 warplanes rather than F-35 jets.

"We discussed with US senators the steps we will take on the F-16s," he said, referring to a recent visit to Türkiye by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy.

The president also said the Turkish government, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, is continuing talks with their US counterparts on the warplanes.