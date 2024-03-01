WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu vows to impose army service on unwilling ultra-Orthodox Jews
Israeli far-right extremist PM Netanyahu vows to conscript ultra-Orthodox people to Israeli military which is bogged down in a five-month war in besieged Gaza where fighters are offering tough resistance to invasion.
Netanyahu vows to impose army service on unwilling ultra-Orthodox Jews
Ultra-Ortodox Jewish men protest against attempts to change government policy that grants ultra-Orthodox Jews exemptions from military conscription, in Jerusalem. / Photo: Reuters
March 1, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his regime would find a way to end exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews from Israeli military service in the face of political pressures that threaten his narrow coalition's future and as Israel continues its carnage in besieged Gaza.

"We will determine goals for conscripting ultra-Orthodox people to the IDF and national civil service," Netanyahu said at a press conference on Thursday, referring to the Israeli army.

"We will also determine the ways to implement those goals."

Netanyahu appeared to be responding to a pledge made by his defence minister to veto a law that would allow the continuation of exemptions unless the government reached an agreement paving a path for ultra-Orthodox enlistment.

"We recognise and support those who dedicate their life to studying Jewish holy scripture but, with that, without physical existence, there is no spiritual existence," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday.

Gallant said that he would be extending the enlistment and reserve duty requirements for the military as well.

Israel's Supreme Court in 2018 voided a law waiving the draft for ultra-Orthodox men, citing a need for the burden of military service to be shared across Israeli society.

Parliament failed to come up with a new arrangement, and a government-issued stay on mandatory conscription of ultra-Orthodox expires in March.

Ultra-Orthodox parties have helped Netanyahu hold a narrow parliamentary majority alongside far-right nationalist parties, but in the past, governments have made draft exemption a condition for remaining in the coalition.

RelatedAustin admits Israel killed 25K Gaza women, children; Pentagon backtracks

Israeli military exemptions

The exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jews have been a longstanding source of friction with more secular citizens now stoked by the country's costly mobilisation for the brutal war on besieged Gaza.

The ultra-Orthodox claim the right to study in seminaries instead of serving in uniform for the standard three years.

Some say their pious lifestyles would clash with military mores, while others voice ideological opposition to the liberal state.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up 13 percent of Israel's population, a figure expected to reach 19 percent by 2035 due to their high birth rates.

Economists argue that the draft exemption keeps some of them unnecessarily in seminaries and out of the workforce.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us