March 1, 2024
META hit with privacy complaints by EU consumer groups
EU consumer groups are calling on the bloc to sanction the company Meta - which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - for allegedly breaching privacy rules. Earlier this week, Meta announced it will set up a team to tackle disinformation and the abuse of generative AI in the run-up to the European Parliament elections - amid concerns about fake news. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.
