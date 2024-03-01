‘Don’t touch my abaya’: Initiative against bans on Muslim attire in France

The ‘Don’t touch my abaya’ collective emerged in response to a French ban imposed by Gabriel Attal, then-minister of national education and youth — now prime minister of France — prohibiting the wearing of abayas in public schools. Members of the collective are vocal about their personal experiences, sharing testimonies about how the collective advocates for French girls’ and women’s freedom of dress and for the right to dress as one wishes without restrictions. #Abaya #France #Ban