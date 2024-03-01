WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dozens killed in Gaza food massacre
Dozens of people were killed when Israeli troops opened fire on hungry Palestinians in Northern Gaza. The gruesome scenes have been splashed across the world and come as international journalists demand ‘free and unfettered access” to cover the atrocities in Gaza. Palestinian journalists like Motaz Azaiza have been on the frontlines since the start – bringing the world the daily horrors of life in the besieged territory – a task that’s taking a toll on their mental health. And 60 since its release, ‘Mary Poppins’ has been slapped with a ‘PG’ rating. And gone are the heydays of travel agents and brochures of wild and wonderful places, how do young people choose vacation destinations?
newsfeed 0103 / Others
March 1, 2024
