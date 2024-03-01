WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands attend funeral of Russian opposition leader Navalny
Thousands of mourners have defied a huge police presence to pay their respects to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at his funeral in Moscow. Navalny died in unexplained circumstances at a penal colony in the Artic circle two weeks ago. Many of his supporters accuse President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for his death. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Navalny funeral held in Moscow / Others
March 1, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us