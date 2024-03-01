Wildfires have destroyed as many as 500 structures in the Texas Panhandle, Republican Governor Greg Abbott said, describing how the largest blaze in state history destroyed everything in its path, leaving ashes in its wake.

The Smokehouse Creek fire, which began on Monday, has burned about 4,400 square kilometres, killed at least two people, and left a charred landscape of scorched prairie, dead cattle and burned-out homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm weather fed them.

"When you look at the damages that have occurred here it's just gone, completely gone nothing left but ashes on the ground," Abbott said during a news conference in Borger, Texas, adding that a preliminary assessment found 400 to 500 structures had been destroyed.

Abbott praised what he called a "heroic" response from "fearless" firefighters.

"It would have been far worse and far more damaging not just to property but to people, but for those firefighters," he said.

The National Weather Service forecast for the weekend warns of strong winds, relatively low humidity and dry conditions that pose a "significant threat" to the spread of wildfires in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico.

"Everybody needs to understand that we face enormous potential fire dangers as we head into this weekend," Abbott said.

"No one can let down their guard. Everyone must remain very vigilant."

Deaths confirmed

Two women were confirmed killed by the fires this week. But with flames still menacing a wide area, authorities haven't thoroughly searched for victims or tallied homes and other damaged or destroyed structures.

Cindy Owen was driving in Texas' Hemphill County south of Canadian on Tuesday afternoon when she encountered fire or smoke, said Sergeant Chris Ray of the state's Department of Public Safety.

She got out of her truck, and flames overtook her.

A passerby found Owen and called first responders, who took her to a burn unit in Oklahoma.

She died Thursday morning, Ray said.

The other victim, an 83-year-old woman, was identified by family members as Joyce Blankenship, a former substitute teacher. Her grandson, Lee Quesada, said deputies told his uncle Wednesday that they had found Blankenship's remains in her burned home.

President Joe Biden, who was in Texas on Thursday to visit the US-Mexico border, said he directed federal officials to do "everything possible" to assist fire-affected communities, including sending firefighters and equipment.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has guaranteed Texas, and Oklahoma will be reimbursed for their emergency costs, the president said.

"When disasters strike, there's no red states or blue states where I come from," Biden said. "Just communities and families looking for help."

Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties.

According to the latest Texas A&M Forest Service numbers, the Smokehouse Creek Fire has now burned through 1.08 million acres, an area larger than New York's Long Island. That replaced a 2006 fire that charred about 900,000 acres as the most expansive in state history.