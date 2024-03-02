Turkish communications director has visited an exhibition by Palestinian children painters from Gaza at Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), saying that it aimed at revealing Israel’s “policy of lies.”

Fahrettin Altun on Friday visited the "Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Child Artists Exhibition" organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

He said that the ADF was launched as one of Türkiye's most important international public diplomacy brands and hosted many leaders so far.

“In this forum, we wanted to explain the Gaza issue, which is really one of the bleeding wounds of the world these days, to the international guests coming here with an innovative exhibition logic,” he stated.

“The exhibition of children artists from Gaza will be opened by our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) together with the leaders,” he said, adding: “They will give their opening speeches of the forum by passing through here.”

The communications director pointed out that the exhibition essentially tells how “great cruelty” was committed by Israel during Operation Cast Lead in 2009.

“These paintings actually reveal how Israel's oppression is a historical oppression,” he underlined.

“When you look at the exhibition, which is still open today both here and in Taksim (Istanbul), you can clearly see that, unfortunately, Israel used phosphorus bombs on that day, bombed civilians on that day, killed children and women on that day, and massacred civilians and health workers on that day,” he criticised.

“It continues to slaughter them today."

Need for global cooperation

Altun lamented that children also witnessed the massacres, saying: "In a pure and very clear way , the children have told this with their own lines.”

“We really tried to show this in our exhibition with digital display methods, innovative methods and digital art methods,” the official stressed, adding: “Here, we really wanted to expose the cruelty in Gaza to the global arena with all its nakedness through the eyes of children.”

“In this way, we really want to explain the persecution on the one hand, and on the other hand, we want to show Türkiye's struggle against this persecution to the whole world in a clear way so that these persecutions do not happen,” he underlined.

In order to prevent these persecutions, the whole world should cooperate and struggle for truth and justice, the official urged.

“Because this exhibition is also an exhibition aimed at revealing Israel's policy of lies.”