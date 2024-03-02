WORLD
Iran's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Low Turnout Reported During Vote Count
Results are expected later, though initial reports suggest the turnout was very low. More than 15 thousand candidates ran for 290 seats in parliament. Conservatives and ultra-conservatives held 232 of those seats in the outgoing parliament and are again expected to dominate. Around 25 million people are thought to have participated in the elections, in a country of around 89 million.
Nader Hashemi X Washington DC / Others
March 2, 2024
