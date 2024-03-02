WORLD
China's Shenzhou XVII crew returns to Tiangong station after spacewalk
China's Shenzhou XVII spacecraft crew successfully completed their second spacewalk outside the Tiangong space station, marking the first repair operation conducted by Chinese astronauts.
The Shenzhou XVII astronauts arrived at the colossal flying outpost on October 26, marking China's sixth crewed spaceflight. / Photo: AP Archive
March 2, 2024

The crew of China's spacecraft completed their second spacewalk, local media said, citing the country's space agency.

The Shenzhou XVII crew conducted their second spacewalk outside the Tiangong space station, completing the first repair operation by Chinese astronauts, the China Daily reported, citing a statement issued by China Manned Space Agency.

According to the space agency, the mission commander, Senior Colonel Tang Hongbo, and crew member Lieutenant Colonel Jiang Xinlin returned to the Wentian science module at 0532GMT after floating for nearly eight hours outside the massive orbital station, while the third crew member, Lieutenant Colonel Tang Shengjie, remained inside Tiangong to provide support.

Hongbo made his third spacewalk and was the first person to return to the Tiangong space station, it added.

The Shenzhou XVII astronauts arrived at the colossal flying outpost on Oct 26, on the sixth crewed spaceflight by China. On Dec. 21, the crew took their first spacewalk.

The Tiangong space station has already been completed and has been operational since Dec. 2022. China's space program began in 1992.

