Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024: Exclusive interview with Mehmet Akif Kirecci

Mehmet Akif Kirecci, a Professor of International Relations at Social Sciences University of Ankara, has spoken with TRT World's Asli Atbas, on Türkiye's role in regional stability. He says Türkiye, through diplomacy, tries to mediate and to end conflicts in the region before they even start.