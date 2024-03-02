Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan met on Saturday Xavier Bettel, Ignazio Cassis, Jeenbek Kulubaev, his counterparts from Luxembourg, Switzerland and Kyrgyzstan, respectively.

He also held talks with secretary general of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Helga M. Schmid.

Meetings were also held with Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and Malaysian Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Fidan also met Namibia's International Relations and Cooperation Minister Peya Mushelenga, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki, and Kosovo Diaspora's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz.

Fidan told Maliki that Ankara's strong support for Palestine will continue, according to diplomatic sources.

He stressed the need for Israel to stop its attacks and declare a ceasefire in Palestine' Gaza, and said that no alternative other than a two-state solution to the conflict was acceptable.

The minister also stressed the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to the enclave without interruption.

Later in the day, Fidan engaged in conversations with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi, Montenegron counterpart Filip Ivanovic, top Senegalese diplomat Ismaila Madior Fall and Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore.

Food Security: A Growing Challenge panel at the ADF

In the second day of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Food Security: A Growing Challenge panel has been held, hosting representatives from various countries.

During the panel, the Moldovan foreign minister praised Turkish efforts for peace between Moscow and Kiev, including the 2022 Black Sea grain deal to resume grain shipments from Ukraine.

“Türkiye has created an excellent corridor for the safe export of Ukrainian grain to the world," Mihai Popsoi said.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has time and again called on Kiev and Moscow to end fighting, which began in February 2022, through negotiations.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya in March 2022.

The efforts were fruitful with some significant results, such as the landmark grain deal, and exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow did not extend the deal after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports. But Ankara has offered to revive the peace talks and ways to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea.

In a post on X, Popsoi said: "Discussed global food security at Antalya Diplomacy Forum amidst Russia's war on Ukraine. Highlighted the importance of collective efforts to ensure food security. Affirmed solidarity with Ukraine and commitment to ongoing support."

Malawi's Foreign Minister Nancy Tembo, for her part, underlined the importance of food security for the development of her country, saying:

"We are far from the EU, but the war has really affected us, especially in terms of agricultural production as many farmers cannot access fertiliser due to the increase in costs."

Another participant in the discussion, President of ECOWAS Commission Omar Alieu Touray also added that “Food security is a crucial issue for people to live a healthy life.”

During the panel, World Food Programme's Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau expressed that prioritising efforts to increase funds and financing is essential as there is already a severe food crisis.

"We are facing an unprecedented level of need, which has dramatically increased within three years. Therefore, there is an unprecedented gap that needs to be filled," he said.