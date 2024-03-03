March 3, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands mark 'global day of action' for Gaza ceasefire
Ceasefire talks and Washington's willingness to set red lines for Israel are welcome signs for Gazans. But that hasn't deterred thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters from gathering around the world to demand an immediate ceasefire. Mass demonstrations took place in the US, where many criticised Joe Biden's administration for supporting Israel. Nick Harper reports from Washington DC.
Gaza Solidarity: Calls For Ceasefire / Others
