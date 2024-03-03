Double standards of some international major powers on different issues, as well as their disregard for international law were exposed by panelists at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), the Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan has said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the ADF on Sunday, which was held in southern Türkiye this weekend, Hakan Fidan said there are serious efforts underway to reach a ceasefire in Gaza before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Türkiye supports views that established practices of the international community regarding Gaza should now be set aside in favor of taking unilateral action, Fidan noted.

He also stated that Türkiye hopes talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine will start soon.

"A dialogue for a ceasefire (in Ukraine) should start. That doesn't mean recognising the occupation, but issues of sovereignty and ceasefire should be discussed separately," Fidan told a press conference.

Fidan also said a trip to the US is planned for next week at the invitation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend a strategic mechanism meeting.

Related Paintings by Palestinian children reveal Israel’s ‘policy of lies’: Altun

Regional and global issues

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu told Anadolu at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum that she had a fruitful meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Bucharest at the end of January to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including economic cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and defence.

Highlighting Türkiye as a “key economic partner” for her country, Odobescu said around 18,000 Turkish companies operate in the Romanian market, with a trade volume reaching $10 billion in 2023.

She described preparations for the first high-level strategic cooperation meeting with Fidan to discuss concrete projects in both Romania and Türkiye as a “good opportunity.”

She emphasised that efforts under the trilateral initiative, which includes Türkiye, Bulgaria, and Romania, against the threat of mines in the Black Sea are another example of cooperation between them. This contributes significantly to ensuring and protecting security in the Black Sea, she added.

She emphasised that the three countries' efforts to clear mines in the Black Sea will also help Ukraine transit its cereals and agricultural products.

Odobescu expressed her delight at getting the opportunity to represent Romania at this year's Antalya Diplomacy Forum, saying the platform is ideal for exchanging perspectives on various crises and discussing regional and global issues in a challenging geopolitical environment.

Humanitarian situation in Gaza

Odobescu also voiced sadness over the humanitarian situation in Gaza amid Israel's relentless attacks.

She said the Romanian government will continue to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave, stressing the need for the implementation of humanitarian law and access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

She stressed that civilians' lives must be protected under all circumstances.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,410 people and injured 71,700 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Related Turkish FM engages in bilateral talks as Antalya Diplomacy Forum continues

Multidimensional cooperation with Africa

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Bangladeshi and Panamanian counterparts, Hasan Mahmud and Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, respectively, the Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan also met his counterparts from African countries and leaders of regional organisations. The officials included Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, Gobon’s Foreign Minister Regis Onanga Ndiaye, and Uganda’s Foreign Minister Odongo Jeje Abubakher, the ministry said.

He said Türkiye has developed a systematic and multidimensional cooperation model with African countries, based on principles of equal partnership and mutual respect, the sources quoted him as saying.

Emphasising that Türkiye has diplomatic missions in 44 African countries, Fidan noted that the total trade volume with the continent exceeds $40 billion, and Ankara’s direct investments in the region have surpassed $6 billion.

He argued that Africa is still an arena of struggle among "neo-colonial" powers, saying Türkiye’s support is essential in addressing the continent's security risks, as well as challenges in development, access to food, and debt.

Stressing the importance of finding solutions to Africa's problems within the continent, Fidan mentioned that the 3rd Türkiye-Africa cooperation conference will be organised soon.

Fidan expressed gratitude to South Africa, which brought a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide in Gaza, and to Djibouti and Comoros for raising the issue at the UN court.

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which saw the participation of nine heads of state and government, as well as 25 foreign ministers from the African continent, concluded on Sunday.