Pakistan -Shehbaz Sharif elected prime minister says road to recovery is long, full of hurdles
Pakistan's parliament has elected Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister, following a controversial election last month. Sharif secured 201 votes, defeating his nearest rival who was backed by the the former, and now- jailed, Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan went to the polls on February 8th in a vote marred by a mobile internet shutdown, unusually delayed results and allegations of rigging. Shehbaz Sharif is expected to take an oath of office on Monday at the Presidential mansion. And it won't be his first time in office - Sharif held the post for 16 months after Khan's government was dissolved in 2022. Rasul Bakhsh Rais is an analyst and professor of political science at Lahore University of Management Sciences He joins us live from Islamabad. He talks about Shehbaz Sharif and his plan to restore the economy.
March 3, 2024
