Yemen's Houthis vows to persist sinking more British ships
Houthi-led govt says it will continue to target pro-Israel international commercial shipping in response to ongoing Israeli onslaught in the Palestinian enclave, warning "any repercussions or other damages will be added to Britain's bill."
The Houthis claimed the February 19 attack against the Rubymar, a cargo ship flying a Belizean flag and operated by a Lebanese firm, which transported combustible fertilisers. / Photo: Reuters
March 3, 2024

Yemen's Houthis vowed to continue targeting British ships in the Gulf of Aden following the sinking of UK-owned vessel Rubymar.

The US military confirmed on Saturday that the UK-owned vessel Rubymar had sunk after being struck by an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis on February 18.

"Yemen will continue to sink more British ships, and any repercussions or other damages will be added to Britain’s bill," Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the Houthi-led government, said in a post on X.

"It is a rogue state that attacks Yemen and partners with America in sponsoring ongoing crimes against civilians in Gaza."

