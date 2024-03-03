Antalya Diplomacy Forum Offers Solutions For a World Mired In Turmoil

Türkiye is pushing to make the Antalya Diplomacy Forum a major global platform to dissect, discuss, and resolve the world's most challenging issues. From wars in Ukraine and Gaza, to trouble spots in the South Caucasus and the Horn of Africa, heads of state, foreign ministers and policy thinkers are descending on this coastal resort to forge solutions for a century plagued by crisis. Advancing diplomacy in times of turmoil is the theme of this year's ADF. Back in 2022, the ADF saw the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers attend just weeks after their war broke out. Two years on, all eyes are now on Gaza. Special panel discussions have also covered other pressing global issues including the climate crisis, terrorism and growing inequality. Guest: Toivo Klaar EU Represantative for South Caucasus