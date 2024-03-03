Israeli media: Israel withdrew delegation from ceasefire talks

Israel has not sent a delegation to the latest truce talks in Cairo, after learning that Hamas has withheld a list of the remaining hostages in its captivity. Israel says the list of hostages is essential as only then will it confirm the number of Palestinian prisoners that Israel must release. Local Israeli media confirmed Tel Aviv's absence from the Cairo talks, quoting senior officials. A senior Hamas official said on Sunday that a ceasefire could be secured within 24 to 48 hours, if Israel accepts Hamas' demands. On Saturday, a US official claimed that Israel has 'more or less accepted' a 6-week-ceasefire, and that it's now up to Hamas. Mediators have been scrambling to secure a truce deal before the start of Ramadan. William Law is a political analyst and he's joining us from London. He talks about the statements regarding the truce talks as Israeli media says Israel withdrew delegation from ceasefire talks. The US has the ability to put the pressure on Israel but do not use it. He also comments on the trip of Benny Gantz who is heading to the US.