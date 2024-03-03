WORLD
Hamas: Truce possible within 48 hours if Israel accepts demands
Israeli War Cabinet minister Benny Gantz is on his way to Washington to meet with US officials, without the support of Prime Minister Netanyahu. Omar Rahman is a fellow at Middle East Council on Global Affairs, where he focuses on Palestine, Middle East geopolitics, and American foreign policy in the region. He joins us live from New York and talks about the visit of Benny Gantz and US Foreign policy.
Omar Rahman | Middle East Council on Global Affairs / Others
March 3, 2024
