March 4, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel avoids ceasefire talks in Cairo, delaying negotiations
Israel is not attending ceasefire talks in Cairo, reportedly because Hamas hasn't provided a list of the hostages that are still alive. Meanwhile, more children in Gaza have died due to starvation and dehydration. Israel is continuing its bombardments, including another attack on an aid convoy in Gaza City that killed more than a dozen people. Talha Duman reports.
