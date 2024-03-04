March 4, 2024
South African FM speaks to TRT on the impact of genocide case
“I'm disappointed, but not surprised, that Israel has not implemented the provisional measures.” South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor spoke about the impact of her country’s genocide case that was submitted to the International Court of Justice against Israel’s war on Palestine’s Gaza, in an interview with TRT during her participation at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
