The Abaya affair in France: She found herself in a cell at the age of 17
Lina, whose real first name has been changed at her request, was the victim of a series of traumatic events that began with her exclusion from lessons at secondary school for wearing a kimono and ended with her being put in a police cell while still a minor. This incident, for which the young girl is still pursuing her legal battle, took place in 2022, before Gabriel Attal announced the ban on the Abaya. She told her story to TRT Français for the first time.
March 4, 2024
